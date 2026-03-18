WhatsApp Working on Noise Cancellation Feature for Clearer Calls
WhatsApp is planning to release this feature in a future update
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new noise cancellation feature that aims to enhance call clarity by reducing background noise during voice and video calls.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature will filter out background noise, making conversations clearer. WhatsApp is planning to release this feature in a future update.
Noise cancellation suppresses unwanted background sounds. The feature works by isolating the user’s voice and minimising other audio signals in real time.
Currently, Apple offers built-in voice isolation on iPhones and iPads, and WhatsApp can leverage this through the device’s audio settings. However, Android does not have a similar built-in feature.
The report states that, with the update, WhatsApp plans to enable noise cancellation by default on Android. When a user initiates a call, WhatsApp will automatically enable noise cancellation, and it does not affect end-to-end encryption. Users can disable noise cancellation at any time from the calling menu.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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