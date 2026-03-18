WhatsApp Working on Noise Cancellation Feature for Clearer Calls

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new noise cancellation feature that aims to enhance call clarity by reducing background noise during voice and video calls.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature will filter out background noise, making conversations clearer. WhatsApp is planning to release this feature in a future update.

Noise cancellation suppresses unwanted background sounds. The feature works by isolating the user’s voice and minimising other audio signals in real time.