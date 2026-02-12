WhatsApp Web Rolling Out Support For Voice and Video Calls

Washington: In a major update for desktop users, WhatsApp Web is finally rolling out support for voice and video calls, nearly a decade after the browser-based platform was first launched in 2015.

As per GSM Arena, the long-awaited feature is currently being introduced through the WhatsApp Web beta program.

For now, the calling functionality is limited to one-to-one voice and video calls. Users who have access to the beta version can also share their screen during an active call, expanding the platform's utility beyond simple messaging.

Until now, voice and video calling on WhatsApp was restricted to its mobile app and desktop application, leaving browser users without direct calling support. The addition of this feature brings WhatsApp Web closer in functionality to its app-based counterparts.

According to the rollout details by GSM Arena, calls made via WhatsApp Web are protected with automatic end-to-end encryption using the Signal protocol, ensuring secure communication between users.

While the current beta supports only individual calls, group calling capabilities are expected to be introduced at a later stage.WhatsApp is reportedly planning to enable group calls with support for up to 32 participants.

Additionally, features such as call links and scheduled calls are also expected to be gradually rolled out in future updates.