WhatsApp to Soon Roll Out Live Photos Feature

WhatsApp will soon allow its users to share Live Photos – images that contain both motion and audio – in chats, groups, and channels.

Currently, when users try to send a Live Photo on WhatsApp, it is only sent as a static photo without any motion or audio. WhatsApp also offers the option to send a Live Photo as a GIF, which includes motion but lacks audio. With this latest update, users will be able to send and receive Live Photos that include a short video portion as well as audio, reported WABetaInfo.

To indicate that it is a Live Photo, a small Live Photo icon will appear on the thumbnail. After receiving a Live Photo, users can view it through a dedicated Live Photo button, and it will also be saved in their Photos app as a Live Photo.

WhatsApp will also add cross-platform compatibility, allowing iOS users to send and receive Live Photos from Android users, and vice versa. This will bridge the gap between the two platforms.

The Meta-owned platform will give users control over this feature, allowing them to send the picture either as a normal still image or as a Live Photo. To send a Live Photo as a still image, users simply need to tap a new option next to the HD toggle.

This feature is currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS through the TestFlight app, and it will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.