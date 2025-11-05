WhatsApp Now Available on Apple Watch With Call Notifications, Clearer Images

Meta-owned WhatsApp is now available on Apple Watch, giving users the ability to manage chats directly from their wrist without needing their iPhone.

With the new update, Apple Watch users can receive call notifications, letting them see who’s calling at a glance. They can also read longer messages, record and send voice notes, and react to messages with emojis — all from their Apple watch.

WhatsApp says the update also brings an improved media experience, allowing users to view clearer images and stickers. Chat history is now visible when reading messages, offering a more complete conversation view on the watch screen.

According to WhatsApp, this rollout is just the beginning of efforts to “make WhatsApp on Apple Watch an even better experience,” with more features planned for future updates.

The new WhatsApp Apple Watch app is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or later, running watchOS 10 or newer.

