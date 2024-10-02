WhatsApp Announces New Filters, Backgrounds For Video Calls

Meta's WhatsApp has introduced new filters and backgrounds to make video calls even more engaging.



Now users can change the background and also add a filter during a video call. With the filters, you can give an artistic feel to the video and the background feature will keep the surroundings private and also you can set different backgrounds like a coffee shop or a living room.10 filters and 10 backgrounds will be available for users to choose. Filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass, and Duo tone.Background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebtration and Forest.To make video calls more vibrant, WhatsApp will add Touch up and Low Light options to enhance the look and brightness of the environment.Users can access these features during a 1:1 or group video call by selecting the effect icons on the top right of the screen. WhatsApp in its blog said that these effects will be available in the coming weeks.