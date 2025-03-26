Unstable UPI gave tough time to people, shopkeepers

Hyderabad: Digital payment faced major disruption in India following a widespread UPI outage on Wednesday evening. A large number of users reported problems in making the instant payments through UPI-linked apps.

The first outage hit UPI from 3.40 pm to 4.20 pm and a second wave followed from 7 pm to 9 pm and later for some users. Many users and small businesses lodged complaints as payments failed on apps like Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM, and other bank UPI platforms.

In the wake of widespread payment failures getting reported across India, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued a statement acknowledging the service disruption and stating that the technical issue had been resolved.

"NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues owing to which UPI had partial decline. The same has been addressed now and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience," the body said.

Expressing his frustration over payment failures which affected his business, Omar, a pan vendor in Secunderabad, said, "UPI tormented me in the afternoon. It was not working at all, I wanted to throw the 'speaker' (A Smart speaker which has a PayTm scanner on top)," he said. "Business continued, but slowly. I gave regular customers what they needed on credit. I had to send some others away. It was very frustrating," Omar said.

“I tried ordering an energy drink from a quick commerce platform (Blinkit) and the payment failed four times in 20 minutes, finally it worked. But a few minutes later I tried making another payment and it failed," said Srinath Reddy, a resident who works as a freelance game designer.

"Both GPay and PayTm scanners were not leading to any payments in the afternoon for many users. It started again in the evening," said R. Lakshman, a grocer in Sindhi Colony. "I gave them my phone number, which worked when the scanner did not but this time it was not working either," he said.

More users reported failed transactions on Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. Some said money was deducted but later refunded. Sanjana, a model with a private agency, told Deccan Chronicle that she now relies fully on UPI.

“I used to carry cash for emergencies earlier, but I don’t anymore. I have all the UPI apps. If one fails, another usually works. I also have three bank accounts, so I never worry.”

On Wednesday, she said, “I filled Rs 300 petrol at Bharat Petroleum in Somajiguda. The payment kept failing. The amount was deducted but came back after a few minutes. I couldn’t pay. I waited 40 minutes until my sister brought cash from home. It was embarrassing.”