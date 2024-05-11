Unlocking Tomorrow's Potential: Expert Insights from Technology Leaders on National Technology Day 2024

Huge technological advancements and digital revolutions characterize the modern era, but for many years prior, there was a special day to serve as a reminder to humanity to always aim for the best. National Technology Day honors the advancements made by science and technology as well as the perseverance, teamwork, and hard work that keep humanity moving forward. Thisday is celebrated annually in many countries across the world, serving as a milestone for summarizing accomplishments and a good opportunity for humanity to reflect on what can be accomplished at the cutting edge of technology. The theme for National Technology Day 2024 is “From Schools to Startups: Igniting Young Minds to Innovate.”



The following statements are quotes from prominent figures in the industry regarding National Technology Day:

Mr. Anji R Maram, Founder and CEO – CriticalRiver Inc.

"Technology symbolizes progress, revolutionizing all aspects of our lives with innovation. Looking ahead, we are on the verge of an era where Artificial Intelligence goes beyond automation, enhancing decision-making in various industries. The Internet of Things connects a web of devices, establishing 'smart' as the norm for everything from household gadgets to cityscapes. The rapid evolution of technology promises not just enhanced efficiency but a new paradigm of global connectivity and unprecedented access to information. This journey is more than just progress—it's about shaping a future where technology enhances human capabilities, fostering a world where everyone can thrive in a digitally empowered community."

Mr. Binu Jacob, Managing Director and CEO – Experion Technologies

“In the ever-evolving technology landscape, digital transformation has become an undeniable necessity across industries. Today, CIOs spearhead this revolution, driving profitability, cost efficiency, and market distinctiveness. As we commemorate National Technology Day, themed 'From Schools to Startups: Igniting Young Minds to Innovate,' Experion proudly underscores its unwavering commitment to nurturing local talent.

Our success is deeply rooted in the remarkable potential we've nurtured from educational institutions across South India and Kerala. Reflecting on our journey, we're inspired by the transformative impact of investing in tomorrow's innovators. It would be beneficial for educational institutions across the state to work closely with industry leaders to understand the needs of the hour better and implement programs that train both faculty and students to be better prepared for industry roles and real-world challenges.”

Mr. Karun Tadepalli, Co-Founder and CEO – byteXL

“Mobile penetration in India, much of it being smart phone usage, is expected to reach 85% by 2025, indicating widespread access to digital devices and connectivity, which are essential for participation in the digital economy and online education. With the rapid adoption of digital learning platforms, the Indian edtech market is expected to reach a value of $30 billion by 2030. This National Technology Day, we at byteXL celebrate India's journey towards a brighter future powered by innovation. With our youthful population, we are on a steadfast path to building a technologically advanced society that embraces progress and opportunity at every turn.”

L. Srinath Reddy, Managing Director, Raminfo Limited

“Raminfo has always believed that empowering local governments through e-governance tech solutions is not just about digitizing processes; it's about democratizing access to governance and fostering inclusive development. Over the years we have witnessed from ground zero this country’s rapid and complete embrace of technology. We have seen firsthand lives of Indians changing for the better. This national technology day we are excited to expand our horizons and reach new frontiers.”

SoorajBalakrishnan, Associate Director and Head of Marketing, Acer India

"In today's dynamic digital world, Acer recognizes that innovation acts as the driving force propelling endless possibilities forward. From advancements in AI to the realm of cloud computing, technology illuminates our journey, guiding us toward greater connectivity, creativity, and a brighter future. Amidst the challenges we face, Acer places a strong emphasis on sustainability, echoing this sentiment through this year's theme: 'School to Startups - Igniting Young Minds to Innovate.' Acer embarks on an inspiring journey to motivate and empower young minds to embrace technology, cultivating an innovative spirit that resonates from classrooms to professional settings. As we celebrate National Technology Day, let's reaffirm our dedication to progress, innovation, and the transformative power of technology to instigate positive change."



Ram Meenakshisundaram, Chief Technology Officer, Virtusa Corporation

"As technology continues to redefine the landscape of progress, National Technology Day serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of its transformative power. At Virtusa, through our Jatayu initiatives, we empower young minds to innovate and drive meaningful change. By providing mentorship and guidance, we fuel the spirit of creativity, paving the way for a future where innovation knows no bounds. This year's theme, 'From Schools to Startups: Igniting Young Minds to Innovate,' encapsulates our commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech leaders, fostering a culture of sustainability and innovation that paves the path to a brighter tomorrow."





Prem Kumar Vislawath - CEO and Co-Founder, Marut Drones

Drone technology has quickly gained new ground in Indian agriculture, revolutionizing traditional farming practices, and significantly reducing costs.

With the government's push for embracing drone technology, farmers have been using ‘Kisan Drones’, optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of seed-sowing processes, and fostering a more economically viable and sustainable cultivation ecosystem. Drone technology has helped in securing pioneering patents like the direct-seeding system, which enables the aerial dispersion of diverse rice seeds through a multi-nozzle mechanism, addressing pressing issues like shortage of labour in India.

With training programs to encourage technical expertise in drones, no farmers will be able to agriculture without the use of drone technology in the next three to five years.



SaurabhMarda, Managing Director - Freyr Energy

Technology has played a significant role in the widespread adoption of solar energy, especially in a developing country like India which leap-frogs in the renewable energy sector to make up for the infrastructural gaps. Innovations like advanced solar panels, AI forecasting and IoT monitoring are making solar more efficient and reliable, paving the way for achieving sustainable energy goals at scale.

Satyendra Prasad Narala, Managing Director, Regency Ceramics

Cool roof technology has emerged as a promising solution to combat the escalating challenges posed by climate change, particularly in regions like India where heatwaves are becoming increasingly frequent and severe. The adaption of cool roof technology can foster sustainable development for a country which is leading a surge in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

BY 2037, the demand for cooling is expected to increase by 700 percent, which creates a high demand for cool roof technology, which employs reflective materials that can maintain temperatures significantly lower than conventional roofs. Cool roof technology can enhance the efficiency of air conditioning systems, thereby lowering electricity bills and carbon footprints, and provide a tangible means to enhance comfort and safety, especially in urban areas where the urban heat island effect exacerbates temperature extremes.

-