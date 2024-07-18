TVS Motor Invests 200 MN Pounds in British Norton, to Launch 6 all-new Bikes

Pune: TVS Motor-owned British iconic bikemaker Norton Motorcycles in 2020, said on Wednesday that it will invest £200 million in Norton Motorcycles to develop and launch new bikes, facilities, research and development.

TVS, India’s third largest motorcycle firm, bought the 126-year-old British Marque in 2020 for a relatively low 16 million pounds.

Starting next year, Norton has planned to launch a total of six new bike models in the international market over the next three years.

Till now, Norton has just been selling improved versions of its existing motorcycles.

“Exciting product launches are being planned starting next year, with six new models planned over the next three years,” the company said in a statement.

As part of this, Norton is preparing for international expansion with an initial focus on the USA, Germany, France, Italy and India, it noted.

TVS Motor said it has committed £200 MN across the life of the investment in new product development, facilities, research and development and world class quality engineering.

“Our vision, commitment and investment into the Norton brand is entering an exciting phase. We look forward to sharing that with motorcyclists across the world,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

He said the new Norton motorcycles will follow the company’s philosophy of 'Design, Dynamism and Detail'. Venu stressed that Norton will remain a premium brand.

With TVS Motor’s backing and global capabilities, Norton is being reinvigorated as a global brand, led by a strong and dynamic team, the company said.

“The investment in research and development and leadership has us positioned to take six exciting products to countries across the world, with world class quality and scale, spelling another epoch of success in the Norton story,” said Dr Robert Hentschel, Executive Director & CEO at Norton Motorcycles.

He noted that its focus on design, drivability and details will maximize the exciting opportunity for Norton as well as for those new customers that choose one of its motorcycles.

Richard Arnold, Executive Director at Norton Motorcycles said the products currently in testing and development are incredibly exciting.

“Bikers around the world will love to ride them and love to own them, I am looking forward to expanding their availability to local dealers in new territories,” he said.