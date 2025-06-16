Trump Launches Self-Branded Mobile Phone Service In US

President Donald Trump is launching a Trump-branded mobile phone service, that will rely on wireless networks and hardware that is “made in America.”

Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., unveiled the service Monday at Trump Tower in New York on the 10-year anniversary of their father’s announcement that he would run in the 2016 presidential election.

“We’ve partnered with some of the greatest people in the industry to make sure that real Americans get true value from their mobile carriers,” Trump Jr. said.

Businesses that purchase network capacity from one of the big three US wireless networks—known as Mobile Virtual Network Operators, or MVNOs—are an increasingly hot category for reaching niche markets. The trio of actors who host of the popular Smartless podcast, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, recently announced they are starting their own phone company on T-Mobile’s network aimed at low-data-usage customers who’d like to save money on their bills each month.

The service will provide customers with access to telemedicine help and provide protection services for devices as part of the monthly bill, according to the announcement. It will also offer roadside assistance through Drive America.

Plans will offer unlimited calling to more than 100 countries. There will be a 250-seat customer service center set up in the US.

DTTM Operations LLC applied last week to use Trump’s name and the term T1 for telecom services. The applications to the US Patent and Trademark Office cover mobile phones, cases, battery chargers and wireless telephone services, as well as, potentially, retail stores.

Actor Ryan Reynolds was also an investor and spokesperson for Mint Mobile, geared toward people who didn’t yet have a wireless account and weren’t going to use their phones as much. T-Mobile acquired the brand for $1.35 billion.

Like these other operators, Trump is no stranger to the media business. His Truth Social platform, founded in 2022 as an alternative to Twitter, now boasts millions of active users.