TikTok Removes Chubby Filter After Backlash Over Body Shaming Concerns

TikTok has removed a controversial "chubby filter" after widespread backlash over its potential impact on body image and mental health. The AI-driven filter altered users' appearances to make them appear overweight, sparking both jokes and concerns across the platform. Many shared "before and after" images, but others described the trend as body shaming and harmful.

Body image experts and social media users alike voiced their concerns, warning that such filters contribute to toxic diet culture and could trigger eating disorders. Dr. Emma Beckett, a food and nutrition scientist, called the trend a "huge step backwards," highlighting its reinforcement of stereotypes about people in larger bodies.

TikTok, in response to the criticism, explained that the filter had been uploaded by CapCut, an app owned by the same parent company, ByteDance. The platform stated it would remove videos featuring the filter from teen accounts and stop recommending those that violated community guidelines, including instances of bullying.

Sadie, a TikTok user with 66,000 followers, applauded the platform's decision. She shared that women had reached out to her, expressing how the filter made them feel bad about their bodies. Many users echoed similar sentiments, including Nina from North Wales, who called the filter a "toxic view" linking self-worth with appearance.

While some TikTok users celebrated the removal, experts emphasized that it was a necessary step toward creating a healthier online environment free from harmful beauty standards.