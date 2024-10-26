The 9 Yard Enigma by Apple, a True Celebration of Diwali

The 9 Yard Enigma is a true celebration of Diwali, where culture and couture come together in nine yards of exuberance. The saree has graced Indian women through the centuries, portraying exquisite weaves and tales of craftsmanship. This is a story of its evolution through the lens of Gen Z and how they are re-purposing it as a mode of self-expression this Diwali.

The campaign has been shot on iPhone 16 Pro by Vikas Maurya, a visual storyteller based in New Delhi and Goa. With over 14 years of experience, Vikas Maurya is deeply inspired by the cultural nuances of his subjects, and is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of photography and filmmaking.

“Shooting with iPhone 16 Pro has been an absolute pleasure. The new Camera Control allows quick access to your camera tools for a more intuitive experience, while video capture is at a whole other level with 4K 120fps Dolby Vision.

With Camera Control, I can simply slide my finger to toggle through each lens and get precise control over depth of field - a game-changer for photography.

The new 48MP Ultra Wide camera enables a new level of detail with sweeping wide-angle shots, giving me the versatility to create dynamic perspectives of people.

Its compact design and exceptional image quality are perfect for both spontaneous captures and high-end visual storytelling, so it can hold its own against professional cine cameras,” says Vikas Maurya



