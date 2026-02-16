Technical Intensity Of India Unique: Anthropic Co-founder Dario Amodei on Claude's Explosive Growth

Bengaluru: Anthropic CEO and Co-founder Dario Amodei on Monday highlighted the exceptional "technical intensity" of Claude usage in India, noting that the company's run-rate revenue in the country has doubled in just the last four months, driven by a surging developer community.Claude is a family of Artificial Intelligence assistant models developed by Anthropic. It is named after Claude Shannon, the father of information theory. As reported by MoneyControl, Amodei made the remarks during a fireside chat at the Anthropic Builder Summit in Bengaluru, where he engaged with host Aruna Rao in front of 250 builders and developers. Incidentally, Anthropic has opened its first India office, located in Bengaluru today.

"One of the most unique things about India is the technical intensity of the kind of usage of Claude," Amodei said. "We've always seen a mixture of casual consumer use and prosumer and developer use But I think that's even more so here in India. We just have a huge community of developers who use the API, developers who use Claude code or Claude code within the API I believe Anthropic's business, its run-rate revenue within India has doubled over the last four months since I last visited. And Claude code may have grown even faster with this set of developers."

He described the momentum as "really incredible," mirroring the global explosion in Claude models and coding capabilities but "even more extreme in India than we've seen in other places in the world."Amodei praised India's entrepreneurial energy, technical acumen, and market efficiency, saying the country exceeds what he has observed elsewhere. "The energy of very large numbers of people wanting to find something and build something greatly exceeds what I've seen anywhere else," he noted.

He cited the Ministry of Statistics building an MCP server to query economic data as an example of rapid government adoption. "Generally speaking government bodies elsewhere don't move this fast So again I think that kind of the entrepreneurial energy and technical acumen really is unique here."Highlighting scale as a key advantage, Amodei said: "The pure scale allows us to do experiments here with hundreds of millions of people allows us to learn things very quickly that you can't do in smaller markets and so the ability to kind of for entrepreneurs to, builders to learn quickly and fail fast I think here exceeds what we see in many other places."

On India's potential contributions to global AI, he pointed to multilingual applications leveraging the country's diverse languages, nonprofit efforts like Adalat AI for querying court cases, collaborations with the Xstep Foundation for digital infrastructure, and tools aiding small farmers with productivity advice."Bringing AI into the digital infrastructure allowing productivity and social benefit to diffuse throughout the very many people in this country," he said.

Addressing global enterprises, Amodei advised "skating where the puck is going" by building for future model capabilities. "You should be imaginative about where the technology is going to go. Don't build for step four out of a 10-step workflow, try and do the whole workflow even if the AI model isn't quite capable of it yet."He shared how Anthropic's own departments used agentic engines ahead of public releases, urging broad, forward-leaning deployments. Reflecting on broader AI implications from his papers "Adolescence of AI" and "Machines of Loving Grace," Amodei stressed responsible development amid unprecedented change. "This technology is really going to change the world at a speed and to a degree that we haven't really seen with any other technology before. We need to be careful models can be misused we need the help of our customers."

He advocated building for democracy, economic inclusion, medical benefits, and long-term human good over addictive short-term products.For the 250 builders in attendance, Amodei expressed excitement about upcoming advances in science, health, biology, end-to-end software workflows, and domains like finance and legal. "Humans can step into the role of supervisors and accelerate themselves by a factor of 10x to 100x. There are going to be several different takes let a thousand flowers bloom it's a very exciting time."

The session underscored India's rising prominence in the global AI landscape, with Amodei urging developers to build thoughtfully for inclusive, impactful progress.Anthropic was founded by a group of former OpenAI researchers and executives in 2021, and it's best known for developing a family of AI models called Claude.