TCS Partners with Air New Zealand to Drive AI-Led Transformation, Enhance Passenger Experience

Mumbai/Auckland: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has signed a five-year partnership with Air New Zealand to modernize the airline’s digital infrastructure and position it at the forefront of AI-driven innovation. This collaboration aims to enhance Air New Zealand’s digital capabilities, improve customer experience, and drive operational efficiencies across various aspects of its business, including fleet management, crew scheduling, and ground services.

Announced at a formal signing event at TCS’ Banyan Park Campus in Mumbai, the agreement supports Air New Zealand’s vision to become the world’s most digitally advanced airline. The event was attended by New Zealand Prime Minister the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, Tata Group Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran, and TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K. Krithivasan.

This partnership strengthens TCS’ commitment to New Zealand, where it has been a trusted partner for digital transformation for over 37 years, driving innovation across industries. With an office in Auckland and a team of 460 professionals, TCS serves 20+ blue-chip customers in the region across banking, retail, construction, manufacturing, and local government. Through the TCS Co-Innovation NetworkTM (COIN™), the organization works closely with top universities in New Zealand to advance research in cybersecurity, sustainability, and AI. TCS also led the development of the Asia Pacific Digital Sustainability Index in 2022, shaping the region’s approach to sustainable digital transformation. Beyond business, TCS is committed to fostering digital talent in New Zealand. Its flagship STEM empowerment programs, goITTM and goITTM Girls in the region are inspiring students to pursue careers in technology and innovation.

Greg Foran, Chief Executive Officer, Air New Zealand, said, “Leveraging TCS’ expertise in cutting-edge technologies will help us enhance the customer experience, streamline operations, and reinforce our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection. This collaboration aligns with our vision to be a digitally enabled airline of the future. We began working with TCS in September 2024 and in just a few short months, we’ve seen the benefits of tapping into the depth and breadth of talent and expertise they have when it comes to digital solutions. Going forward, TCS will be an instrumental partner in helping us deliver our Cargo Digital Transformation and improvements to our Digital Retail capability. We’re excited about the benefits this partnership will bring for our customers and the aviation industry.”

K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said, “We are excited to partner with Air New Zealand in its journey to become a digitally advanced airline. With our expertise in aviation, combined with our ability to drive large-scale innovation, TCS will enable Air New Zealand to set new benchmarks for efficiency, sustainability, and customer engagement. By leveraging AI, automation, and cloud technologies, we aim to reimagine operations, enhance passenger experiences, and build a more agile and resilient airline. This partnership reflects our commitment to helping global enterprises adapt, grow, and unlock new opportunities through technology."

Air New Zealand operates a global network offering air passenger and cargo services across 49 domestic and international destinations. Each year, the airline flies more than 15 million passengers on over 3,400 weekly flights. This transformation marks a significant step in Air New Zealand’s commitment to secure, innovative, and technology-driven experiences for travelers worldwide. TCS will streamline Air New Zealand’s digital services across a diverse landscape of more than 600 applications, by integrating AI-driven automation and cloud technologies into critical airline functions. This will drive innovation across cargo service, disruption management, retail offerings, maintenance systems and crew operations.

Workforce transformation will also be a key focus of this engagement, with TCS leading large-scale upskilling programs to strengthen digital capabilities across Air New Zealand’s teams in AI, cybersecurity, and digital engineering. The collaboration also includes enhancements to Air New Zealand’s digital retail and loyalty program experiences.

With three decades of leadership in aviation, TCS partners with the world’s leading airlines, offering consulting-led approaches, cognitive-powered portfolio of business, and technology and engineering services. TCS leverages industry-specific solutions, like TCS Aviana™, a unified, autonomous, digital, cloud-ready platform for intelligent airline operations. Its contextual understanding of airline operations, coupled with its AI-led technology capabilities, will help Air New Zealand unlock new growth opportunities and drive innovation across its entire business ecosystem.