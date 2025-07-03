TCS Opens Registrations for 2025 Edition of TCS InQuizitive

Hyderabad: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, announced the 2025 edition of TCS InQuizitive, its flagship inter-school quiz competition for high school students across India.



The annual quiz takes a gamified approach to learning covering a broad spectrum of topics ranging from current affairs, science, and technology to business, arts, culture, and more. It aims to nurture holistic, future-ready talent among students from grades 8 to 12, including pre-university and junior college. The quiz is designed to foster critical thinking and global awareness among students across the country. TCS InQuizitive will travel to 12 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune – with each city hosting a regional round. Winning teams from each region will qualify for the semi-finals and national finale in Mumbai. Participation is free of cost.

Sudeep Kunnumal, Vice President - HR at TCS, said, “As India embraces AI and digital innovation, the need for tech fluency is greater than ever. TCS InQuizitive bridges this gap by engaging students with real-world challenges through quizzes and gamified learning, making complex topics accessible while fostering curiosity. Our aim is to help learners keep pace with the world and build the mindset to innovate, collaborate, and lead. India has a unique opportunity to shape the future of the tech economy by leveraging its demographic dividend, and platforms like TCS InQuizitive are designed to unlock that potential early.”

Over the years, TCS InQuizitive has built a reputation as one of India’s most respected inter-school quiz competitions, enjoying wide participation and support from educators, students, and parents alike. TCS has been associated with quizzing for over two decades, starting with the inception of TCS IT Wiz in 1999, one of the biggest inter-school IT quizzes in India. As a technology enabler, TCS has been at the forefront of introducing initiatives that help young minds stay updated with the latest technological trends.

The 2025 edition will cover a range of subjects including education, entertainment, banking, advertising, sports, social media, business trends, arts and culture, and the evolving role of technology in our lives. It will also address emerging areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automation, biometrics, robotics, and more.