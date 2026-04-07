Tata Play Fiber Works with IBM to Build an AI-Ready Data Infrastructure

Bengaluru: Tata Play Fiber, one of India’s leading internet service providers, announced its collaboration with IBM to build a next-generation, AI-ready enterprise data lakehouse using IBM watsonx. The new platform will unify 25 disparate data sources into a single, scalable environment to enable advanced analytics, strengthen customer retention, and unlock new cross-sell and upsell opportunities.

Operating in an increasingly competitive broadband market, Tata Play Fiber sought to modernize its data infrastructure to enhance agility, deepen customer insights, and improve operational efficiency. Previously, data across customer master records, marketing, finance, call center interactions, and service operations was distributed across multiple systems, resulting in inconsistencies and a lack of standardization. This fragmentation limited real-time reporting.

Built on IBM watsonx, Tata Play Fiber’s new data lakehouse will optimize and scale AI workloads while consolidating structured and semi-structured data into a trusted, unified foundation for enterprise-wide analytics and informed decision-making.

“Building a robust information system is central to Tata Play Fiber’s digital transformation journey. As we scale our footprint in a dynamic broadband market, we need deeper, faster insights into our customers and operations. IBM’s watsonx platform provides us with a secure, scalable environment that will enable us to strengthen retention, unlock new revenue opportunities, and deliver differentiated experiences,” said Anand Sahai, CEO, Tata Play Fiber.

“Navigating today’s data complexity requires more than just consolidation, it demands intelligence. By unifying 25 data sources into a single, enterprise-wide architecture, we are enabling real‑time visibility across the organization. We are empowering teams from call center agents to field service engineers with contextual insights that enhance operational responsiveness and elevate customer experience,” said Nebu Joy, Vice President, Information Technology, Tata Play Fiber.

“Telecom and broadband providers are undergoing rapid transformation while balancing cost pressures and rising customer expectations. Our collaboration with Tata Play Fiber demonstrates how a hybrid, AI-enabled data architecture can help enterprises modernize their data estates and build a future-ready foundation for AI,” said Gaurav Agarwal, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia.

Through this collaboration with IBM, Tata Play Fiber is shifting from fragmented reporting and manual processes to data-driven decision-making at scale. Apart from enhancing regional demand forecasting, the evolving architecture will incorporate network and additional operational datasets to drive deeper analytics across business and operations in the future.