TalentSprint Launches High-Impact Generative AI Program for Professionals

Chennai: TalentSprint has announced an executive-friendly, four-month Generative AI Foundations and Applications program. Designed for both emerging and current working professionals, the program offers cutting-edge AI skills and hands-on experience in the rapidly evolving world of Generative AI.

With the Generative AI market projected to reach $200 billion by 2032 and AI-generated data expected to account for 10% of all data by 2025, industries worldwide are shifting from data analysis to AI-driven content generation. The demand for professionals with expertise in AI innovation has never been higher.

TalentSprint’s GenAI program empowers participants to stay ahead in this AI revolution. Covering AI fundamentals to advanced applications, the industry-aligned curriculum includes architectures, prompt engineering, retrieval-augmented generation, AI agents, and operationalizing AI applications, culminating in a real-world capstone project. The program features 100% live, online interactive sessions led by expert faculty, with a strong emphasis on weekly labs, case studies, and hands-on projects. Participants also gain proficiency in over 10 industry-leading AI tools, equipping them to drive AI innovation in their fields.

TalentSprint’s program caters to professionals at different career stages. Emerging professionals will be able to gain a strong foundation in Generative AI, building job-ready portfolios through hands-on projects, real-world applications, and exposure to cutting-edge AI tools—enhancing their employability in AI-driven industries. Working professionals will be able to upskill in AI-driven decision-making, automation, and innovation, staying ahead as Generative AI transforms industries. The program equips them to drive efficiency, unlock new career opportunities, and remain competitive in an AI-first world.