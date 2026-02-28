String Metaverse Appoints Sai Kotha Venkata As Technical Advisor

String Metaverse has announced the appointment of Sai Kotha Venkata as its new Technical Advisor, marking a strategic move aimed at strengthening the company’s technological leadership and accelerating global growth. Alongside the appointment, the company revealed plans to expand its operations into Singapore, signaling its intent to establish a stronger presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

In his new role, Sai Kotha Venkata will provide strategic guidance on emerging technologies, product architecture, and scalable infrastructure to support String Metaverse’s long-term innovation roadmap. The company said his expertise in digital transformation and advanced technology systems will play a critical role in enhancing platform capabilities and driving next-generation metaverse solutions.“Bringing Sai on board as Technical Advisor is a significant milestone for us,” a company spokesperson said. “His deep technical insight and strategic vision will help us refine our platform, strengthen our development processes, and expand into new markets with confidence.”The planned expansion into Singapore reflects String Metaverse’s broader ambition to tap into one of Asia’s leading technology and fintech hubs.

Known for its supportive regulatory environment, strong digital infrastructure, and vibrant startup ecosystem, Singapore offers a strategic gateway to Southeast Asian markets.

According to the company, the Singapore expansion will focus on building partnerships, recruiting regional talent, and exploring collaborations with enterprises and developers interested in metaverse-driven solutions. The move is expected to enhance customer engagement across Asia while positioning String Metaverse as a competitive player in the global digital ecosystem. With new technical leadership and a clear international growth strategy, String Metaverse aims to accelerate innovation and strengthen its footprint in the rapidly evolving metaverse landscape.