Spotify Introduces Lossless Audio Feature For Premium Subscribers

Spotify is introducing higher-quality sound for paying subscribers, the streaming company’s latest effort to enhance the listening experience for its best customers.

When the rollout is complete next month, subscribers will be able to choose listening modes that range from Low and Normal to Very High and Lossless, the name given to the highest setting. Consumers will also be able to see how much data each setting uses, Spotify said.

The company has been embellishing its premium service, looking to win over nonpaying users who account for more than 60% of its 626 million active listeners. Spotify has been working on plans for high-fidelity audio since 2021. Major competitors Apple and Amazon already offer such a feature.

Lossless audio will be available on phones, desktop computers and tablets. Consumers will have to enable it on each of their devices. The best listening experience will be over Wi-Fi using wired headphones or non-Bluetooth connection, like Spotify Connect, the company said.

Customers have already started to get access in many of the 50 targeted markets, including the US.