Spotify Fixes Issue Causing Premium Subscribers to Hear Ads.

Spotify had faced an issue that caused some of its Premium subscribers to encounter ads while playing music.

The company now said that it had fixed the issue, allowing Premium users ad-free experience.

Many users reported encountering ads over the past four weeks on the company’s community website. In a post on X, Spotify responded saying, “We’re aware of some issues with the app right now and are checking them out!”

The community website shows the current status of the issue as ‘fixed’. The company has asked the premium users to log out and log in 2-3 times if they are still facing the issue.

“Thanks for your patience while we looked into this issue. This should now be fixed. If you’re still having issues, remember to log out of the app and back in again 2-3 times in a row in order to force a resync,” read the status update.

As per the user reports on Spotify’s site, Premium users were left frustrated with the issue, leaving them to hear ads. Many users said that solutions like logging in/out haven’t worked.

The issue affected users across mobile, desktop, and web, according to user reports. Some users reported facing the issue even though the account is “premium and payment is up to date,” and some even demanded a refund.