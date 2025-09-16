What is WhatsApp Thread Replies: Know More

Have you ever left a group chat mid-conversation only to come back to a flurry of texts with no idea where to find the relevant messages and then proceeded to scroll through the entire chat to figure out what to reply to? WhatsApp's new threaded messaging feature saves the hassle of keeping up with multiple conversations in the same chat, organising message replies into threads for clarity, cohesion, and convenience.

Each response creates its own thread under the original message, and once a thread is made, users can tap on the reply indicator inside a message bubble and view all replies within the thread in chronological order. The redesigned system also allows users to either respond to the latest message in the thread or create a “follow-up reply” to a specific response, ensuring no context goes amiss. Whether you’re working on a group project, planning a family get-together, or debriefing the latest developments in your life, threaded messages will make keeping track of responses smooth sailing.

The feature is still in testing, only available to WhatsApp beta users for both Android 2.25.25.7 and iOS 25.25.10.70. It could take a few weeks or months for the new messaging system to be uniformly integrated into the app’s interface (and even longer to fix bugs and other issues). Old messages and replies may not automatically become their own threads either. But no doubt this update will significantly transform WhatsApp messaging and improve user experience.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle