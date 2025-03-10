 Top
Social Media Platform X Faces Global Outage

DC Web Desk
10 March 2025 3:40 PM IST

Numerous users reported that both the website and the app were unavailable

Social media platform X has experienced a global outage, causing disruptions to services for users in various countries, including India.
Several users reported disruption on the outage-tracking website downdetector.com. In India, around 2,487 users reported the issue, while over 21,000 users in the US reported the same problem, according to downdetector.
Elon Musk’s X has yet to issue a statement regarding the outage.
