Social Media Platform X Faces Global Outage.

Social media platform X has experienced a global outage, causing disruptions to services for users in various countries, including India.

Numerous users reported that both the website and the app were unavailable.

Several users reported disruption on the outage-tracking website downdetector.com. In India, around 2,487 users reported the issue, while over 21,000 users in the US reported the same problem, according to downdetector.

Elon Musk’s X has yet to issue a statement regarding the outage.