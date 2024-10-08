Show Cause Notice Issued to Ola Electric by Central Protection Authority

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola electric for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices.



In an exchange filing, the company said that CCPA has directed it to respond to the show cause notice within 15 days.However, Ola said the notice will not have an impact on financial, operational or other activities of the company.This comes after an heated exchange on social media between Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Comedian Kunal Kamra after the latter posted a tweet on the service centre issues of Ola.The exchange began after Kunal Kamra took to X and posted a tweet which included a picture of Ola EV scooters parked at the service centre. Kunal wrote, "Do indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline… @nitin_gadkari is this how Indians will get to using EV’s? @jagograhakjago any word? Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric leave your story below tagging all…"Bhavish responded by calling it a "paid tweet" and asked him to come and help them out. Kamra retorted to it by asking to prove it's a paid tweet and also called him arrogant and substandard.Aggarwal responded by offering Kamra to pay better than his flop shows.Day after the spat, the shares of Ola tumbled 8.31% on the BSE.