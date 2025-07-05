Save Earth Mission Unveils Global Vision – Announces World’s Largest Plantation Drive in Over 60 Countries Starting August 2025

In a historic and momentous gathering held at the GIFT City Club in Ahmedabad, Save Earth Mission, the world’s fastest-growing environmental movement, officially launched its Global Vision campaign. At the heart of this vision lies an unprecedented initiative — the world’s largest synchronized plantation drive across 60+ countries, commencing August 2025.



The announcement was made during the organization’s flagship Global Vision Unveiling event, where global climate leaders, government delegates, students, innovators, and environmentalists came together. This multi-nation campaign aims to unite millions under the banner of urgent climate action — to plant trees, revive ecosystems, and build a net-zero future.

Quote from Leadership

“This is no longer just a campaign; this is a planetary revolution,” said Sandeep Choudhary, President of Save Earth Mission – India. “We are not just planting trees; we are planting hope. August will witness a global movement in action — from schools in Tokyo to deserts in Dubai, from Himalayan villages to parks in New York.”

“Environmental conservation is not a choice anymore — it’s a responsibility every global citizen must carry. When we heal the planet, we heal ourselves,” added Dr. Ajay Desai, International Advisor- Corporate Affairs at Save Earth Mission.

The Global Movement Begins

Save Earth Mission has already earned international acclaim after creating a Guinness World Record by planting over 500,000 trees in just 1 hour. Now, the movement prepares to scale its mission exponentially by activating its volunteer force across continents. The organization’s goal is to plant 30 billion trees by 2040.

This mega drive will include:

Over 60 countries in Phase 1

Region-specific indigenous plantation

Real-time geo-tagged tracking

Strategic support from governments, NGOs, corporations, and local communities

Global countdown campaigns and educational engagement worldwide

Global Hashtags and Outreach

The movement will be driven by its global call to action, amplified by hashtags: #OneTreeOneWorld | #EkPedGlobalMission | #EarthUnited | #EkPedMaaKeNaam

What’s Next?

Starting August 2025, the world will witness a synchronized plantation movement like never before. Governments, corporations, students, and citizens can register and participate in the campaign by visiting: