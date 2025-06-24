Samsung To Unveil New Foldable Smartphones On July 9

Samsung announced plans to hold its latest launch event on July 9, when the company is expected to introduce new foldable smartphones and other Galaxy devices.

The Unpacked summer showcase will kick off in Brooklyn, New York, Samsung said, promising to deliver “the next evolution” of Galaxy phones and artificial intelligence features.

The new products should include the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 handsets, solidifying Samsung’s position in the folding category. The Flip device is expected to feature a larger outer display, similar to the Razr Ultra from Lenovo’s Motorola division.

Folding devices have become a hotly competitive area for smartphone makers in recent years, even if most consumers have yet to embrace them. The devices are pricier than standard handsets and remain niche items, but manufacturers are betting that more refined designs can entice shoppers.

Apple — Samsung’s biggest smartphone rival — doesn’t sell a folding model, though it’s preparing to introduce one as soon as next year, Bloomberg News has reported.

The Fold 7 will resemble a tablet when it’s unfolded, like past models, and should feature a thinner design and slimmer bezels, according to a teaser that Samsung posted this month. The upgrade signals that the company is looking to keep pace with Chinese phone brands like Huawei, Honor and Oppo.

Honor told Bloomberg in a recent interview that its upcoming Magic V5 foldable will measure just 8.8 millimeters thick when closed. Google is Samsung’s main competitor for this type of folding phone in the US and is similarly expected to unveil its Pixel 10 Pro Fold later this summer.

Samsung is also expected to announce its latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 8, during the July Unpacked event. And the South Korean consumer electronics giant is likely to highlight its Galaxy AI suite of software features. Samsung is nearing a wide-ranging deal with Perplexity AI to preload that company’s app and assistant on upcoming devices, Bloomberg reported last month.