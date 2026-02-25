Samsung To Unveil Galaxy S26 Series Today: What To Expect

Samsung is set to unveil its flagship Galaxy S26 smartphone lineup today, February 25, at an event in San Francisco scheduled for 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), which corresponds to 11:30 PM IST.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra at the event. Alongside the smartphones, Samsung is also likely to announce the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

According to the company, the debut of the Galaxy S26 series will mark “a new phase in the era of AI, as intelligence becomes truly personal and adaptive.” This suggests that artificial intelligence will play a central role in the new lineup.

What to Expect from the Galaxy S26 Series

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to ship with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box. Samsung is reportedly integrating Perplexity AI alongside Bixby and Gemini.

In terms of design, the S26 lineup is expected to closely resemble its predecessors. Instead of major changes, Samsung appears to be focusing on artificial intelligence features and new hardware upgrades.

The high-end Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to introduce a new privacy display feature, allowing the screen to remain visible from the front while limiting visibility from side angles.

Performance-wise, the S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in select markets. However, in some regions, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus may feature Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor instead.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to retain the 6.9-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness from its predecessor. It is also rumoured to pack the same 5,000mAh battery, now paired with 60W wired fast charging support.

The Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to continue with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, while the standard Galaxy S26 may come with a slightly larger 6.3-inch QHD+ display and a 4,300mAh battery.