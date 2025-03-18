Samsung To Roll Out One UI 7 Update From April 7.

Samsung announced that the One UI 7 will start rolling out for Galaxy S24 series and older devices from April 7.

“One UI 7 comes with a simple, impactful, and emotive design, bringing a streamlined and cohesive experience to Galaxy users,” Samsung said in a statement.

The One UI 7 will be available starting with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 from April 7.

Samsung will expand to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in coming weeks, including Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The tech giant has not mentioned the timeline for the release of the upgrade.

The One UI 7 is based on Android 15 and was unveiled on the Galaxy S25 series in January. The update is set to bring new features like redesigned icons, new widgets, and more lock screen customization. Users will be able to access Gemini by long-pressing the side button.

One UI 7 will introduce new AI features like AI Select, Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, and Audio Eraser. All these new upcoming AI features will not be available on all Samsung smartphones.

Here is the list of the devices that will be getting the One UI 7 upgrade:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra