Samsung Takes a Dig at Apple Following iPhone 17 Launch

Samsung has taken a dig at Apple following the launch of the US tech giant’s new iPhone 17 lineup at the “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday.
In a post on X, Samsung Mobile US wrote, “#iCant believe this is still relevant,” quoting a tweet from 2022 that said, “Let us know when it folds.” With this, Samsung was referring to its foldable smartphones — a technology that Apple has not yet introduced.
Many social media users were quick to respond, with some criticizing Samsung for the post. Several users asked Samsung to fix the green line issues on its smartphones, while one wrote, “Even we can’t believe how folding phones are still relevant.”
Another user wrote, “Let us know when you operating system is no longer android.”
Apple unveiled four new iPhones on Tuesday — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. In addition, the company introduced AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.
One of the most anticipated devices of the event was the iPhone Air, Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet at 5.6 millimeters. The iPhone Air starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,39,900 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 1,59,900 for the 1TB variant.
