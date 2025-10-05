Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025: Top 20 Teams Announced for Grand Finale

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, announced the Top 20 finalist teams of the 4th edition of its pan-India innovation challenge, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025.

The finalists, representing 12 states and coming from rural areas, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, reflect the programme’s mission of empowering young changemakers to use technology for real-world solutions. This year’s pool includes a 14-year-old finalist, an all-girls team, and two teams from the North East.

Innovations range from AI-powered tools for visually impaired chess players, drone-mounted imaging sensors for pollution mapping, to AI monitoring systems for border security. Participants presented ideas across four key themes:

AI for Safer, Smarter, and Inclusive Bharat Future of Health, Hygiene, and Well-being in India Environmental Sustainability via Technology Social Change through Sport and Tech: For Education & Better Futures

“Samsung Solve for Tomorrow reaches deeper into rural and remote India each year, democratizing innovation for a smarter Bharat. These Top 20 finalists show how technology, applied with empathy, can transform lives in healthcare, sustainability, and inclusive sports,” said SP Chun, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia.

The 2025 edition drew applications from all over India, including Cachar (Assam), Banaganapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Mahabubnagar (Telangana), and Sundargarh (Odisha). The semi-final phase involved 40 teams attending a hands-on Prototyping Programme at IIT Delhi, followed by a National Pitch Event, where Samsung R&D experts, IIT Delhi professors, and alumni selected the Top 20 teams (five per theme).

Highlights of finalist teams:

AI for a Safer, Smarter, and Inclusive Bharat: Teams like Chakravyuh, Error 404, Passionate Problem Solver, Percevia, and Sicario are developing AI-IoT surveillance, wearable navigation aids, and safety apps for women and the visually impaired.

Future of Health, Hygiene, and Well-being in India: Teams such as Alchemist, BRHM, HEAR BRIGHT, PARASPEAK, and Pink Brigadiers are creating non-invasive early silicosis detection tools, affordable bionic hands, AI speech recognition, and predictive breast health apps.

Environmental Sustainability via Technology: Prithvi Rakshak, Drop of Hope, Renewable Desalination, SmalBlu, and VOXMAPS are innovating solar water extraction, vermicomposting, modular desalination, and AI-based pollution mapping.

Social Change through Sport and Tech: Next Play AI, Shatranj Swaya Crew, SPORTS4AUTISM, STATUSCODE200, and Unity are designing gamified therapy tools for autistic children, platforms to discover sporting talent, and voice-enabled chess apps for the visually impaired.

The Top 20 teams will share INR 20 lakh in prize money (INR 1 lakh per team), and all 37 participants will receive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Additionally, the finalists will gain one-on-one mentorship from Samsung experts, IIT Delhi professors, and startup founders to refine and scale their solutions ahead of the grand finale.