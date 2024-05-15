Samsung S25 Ultra to have 3 cameras, new 'Battery AI' feature

Samsung launched its flagship smartphone S24 Ultra in January 2024 and it's been four months since its launch, we have been hearing the rumours of its upcoming flagship S25 Ultra smartphone.



Camera





According to a tweet from Sperandio4Tech, Samsung S25 Ultra will be ditching one camera and will keep three cameras unlike the four-camera set up in S24 Ultra. The three rare cameras would be the Ultrawide, the main and the periscope. Samsung will not be retaining the 10MP 3x zoom camera as the company believes that the main camera can capture 3x picture without loosing any quality.



The main camera will have the same sensor and also the number of pixels will also be the same but there will be improvement in its ability to capture light. When it comes to periscope camera, it has a large sensor and variable zoom but it will have two fixed focal lengths. The first focal length will be between 4 and 5x zoom and the second focal length will be between 6 and 7x zoom. The continuous variable zoom technology will be similar to what we find in Sony Xperia 1 V. Samsung are still testing the ideal focal length.

Configuration



The upcoming Samsung S25 Ultra may feature three different configurations including 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage, 16GB RAM with 512GB and 16GB RAM with 1TB of storage.



Battery



The battery capacity in Samsung S25 Ultra will be 5000mAh, which has been there in the Galaxy S series since S21 Ultra but it may have a new feature called "Battery AI" to add 5% to 10% runtime to the life of the battery using artificial intelligence.

Chipset



Samsung S25 Ultra may feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which reportedly aims to compete with the upcoming Apple A18 chip. iPhone 16 series is set to feature the A18 Chipsets.