Samsung R&D Institute, Noida, IIT Madras Sign MoU To Drive Research On AI.

Gurugram: Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) has deepened its industry-academia engagement through an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to drive collaborative research, accelerate technology development and nurture future-ready talent. The partnership will focus on pioneering advancements in AI for Indian languages, HealthTech and emerging areas such as Generative AI, reinforcing Samsung’s commitment to build a stronger innovation ecosystem aligned with the vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’.

The five-year MoU that was signed by Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-N and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, aims to provide a wide range of collaborative activities, including sponsored research projects, consultancy projects, technology licensing, trainings, facility development and sponsorship of student fellowships in future.

This strategic partnership between Samsung India and IIT Madras adds to SRI-Noida’s growing network of academic collaborations, having already established long-term strategic MoUs with premier institutes including IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay and IIT Ropar.

SRI-Noida will sponsor research and development (R&D) projects, which may be conducted at IIT Madras, the company's premises or through a collaborative arrangement at both locations.