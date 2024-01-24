Samsung Aims to Elevate Online Education Experience for Students





Gurugram: Samsung, India's leading consumer electronics brand, has introduced the 'Samsung Education Hub,' an education app tailored for television, developed in collaboration with Physics Wallah. The app, accessible on Samsung TVs ranging from 32 to 98 inches and Smart Monitors, will roll out gradually, beginning with 2023 models and extending to 2020 models. The initiative aims to transform the role of TVs in households by providing an educational platform for online classes in partnership with Physics Wallah, an online ed-tech platform.

The Education Hub app offers both live classes and on-demand educational content for students in grades 6 through 12 in the CBSE Board and those preparing for competitive exams like IIT and NEET. It is available to existing Physics Wallah subscribers with Samsung TVs and those interested in subscribing to the platform. Samsung consumers can explore one 'premium live course' for free for up to two months and enjoy access to Physics Wallah's premium lectures. They also qualify for a 20% discount on the course fee for a chosen 'premium live course.

Dipesh Shah, Head of India Consumer Experience Team at Samsung, envisions the Education Hub app expanding the role of TVs beyond entertainment, making online learning seamless and engaging on large screens. The app aligns with Samsung's commitment to offering diverse services on Smart TVs, including cloud gaming and yoga & fitness. Abhishek Mishra, Chief Strategy Officer of Physics Wallah, sees this collaboration as a means to widen the distribution of quality content, providing students with an enhanced learning experience at home on larger screens.



