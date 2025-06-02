Samsung Nears Wide-Ranging Deal With Perplexity for AI Features

Samsung is nearing a wide-ranging deal to invest in Perplexity AI and put search technology from the artificial intelligence startup at the forefront of the South Korean company’s devices.

The two companies are in talks to preload Perplexity’s app and assistant on upcoming Samsung devices and integrate the startup’s search features into the Samsung web browser, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The firms have also discussed weaving Perplexity’s technology into Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Samsung is planning to announce the Perplexity integrations as early as this year, the people said, with the goal of including the service as a default assistant option in the Galaxy S26 phone line that’s slated to launch in the first half of 2026. However, the specific details haven’t been finalized and could still change.

The tech giant is also expected to be one of the biggest investors in a new round of funding for Perplexity, the people said. The startup is in advanced discussions to raise $500 million at a $14 billion valuation, Bloomberg News has reported.

The broad tie-up may help Samsung reduce its reliance on Alphabet Inc.’s Google and pave the way for it to work with a mix of AI developers, similar to Apple Inc.’s strategy for its devices and services. For Perplexity, the arrangement would mark its biggest mobile partnership to date and follows a recent integration deal with Motorola.

Representatives for Samsung and Perplexity declined to comment.

The two companies entered discussions about a partnership earlier this year, Bloomberg News reported in April. In recent weeks, the two sides met in South Korea, leading to them closing in on an agreement, the people said.

Samsung and Perplexity have also discussed building an AI-infused operating system and an AI agents app that can tap into functionality from Perplexity and a range of other AI assistants, the people said.

Apple has also shown interest in working with Perplexity. The iPhone maker has discussed using Perplexity as an alternative to Google Search as well as a substitute for ChatGPT integration in the Siri voice assistant, Bloomberg News has reported.

“We’ve been pretty impressed with what Perplexity has done, so we’ve started some discussions with them about what they’re doing,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said during recent testimony at a Google antitrust trial.

It’s unclear how Perplexity’s relationship with Samsung, one of Apple’s fiercest rivals, would affect that.