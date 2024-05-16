Samsung Mocks Apple's Controversial iPad Pro ad

Samsung released an advertisement of its Galaxy Tab S9 series and the timing is not a surprise as Apple recently released an iPad Pro ad which was not well received.



The Apple iPad Pro's ad with the title 'Crush' was unveiled during its launch and it drew sharp criticism from many people, even celebrities responded to the ad strongly.





In the ad, a hydraulic press can be seen crushing many vintage instruments like pianos, guitars, pianos, trumpets and also speakers, cameras, television and arcade games. Many people took to social media and criticized the ad. Actor Hugh Grant referred to the ad as "The destruction of the human experience."

Later, Apple apologized for the commercial, saying that it “missed the mark”.



Now, Samsung has now come up with a commercial, where a woman walks over debris and picks up a partially damaged guitar. The backdrop looks like Apple's hydraulic press. She starts playing the guitar and humming with notes on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the ad ends with "Creativity cannot be crushed."

Samsung posted the commercial on their Mobile account on X with a caption "We would never crush creativity."



