Samsung May Launch Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra But There's a Catch

20 July 2024 1:56 PM GMT
Samsung May Launch Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra But There's a Catch. (Photo: X)

Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the Unpacked event on July 10 and rumours have emerged of Samsung launching a new variant of Samsung Z Fold 6.

The tipsters speculate that Samsung will be launching Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Ultra" or "Slim" version and they may release it this October but it will be limited to two nations - South Korea and China.
Rumours suggest that if the Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Ultra'' or "Slim" is successful in the two nations, then they will go for global release. The features are not yet known but it will be slimmer than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung may drop the S pen support to make the upcoming variant of Samsung Z Fold 6 slimmer.
