Samsung India Announces Winners for Solve for Tomorrow 2024

New Delhi: Samsung India has announced the winning teams, Eco Tech Innovator and METAL for the 3rd edition of ‘Solve for Tomorrow 2024’, the company’s flagship national education and innovation competition. While Eco Tech Innovator from Golaghat, Assam was declared the Community Champion in the School Track, METAL from Udupi, Karnataka was announced as the Environment Champion in the Youth Track, demonstrating the reach of the programme outside major Indian cities.

Eco Tech Innovator, which developed an idea around equitable access to non-contaminated potable drinking water, received a seed grant of Rs 25 lakh for prototype advancement. METAL, which developed technology for arsenic removal from ground water, received a grant of Rs 50 lakh for incubation at IIT-Delhi. JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia and Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India awarded certificates and trophies to these teams.

In addition, the school of the ‘Community Champion’ will receive Samsung products, including a Smart Display Flip 75”, Freestyle Projector and 10 Galaxy Tab S10+ to help with education and encourage a problem-solving mindset. Similarly, the college of the ‘Environment Champion’ will receive a Smart Display Flip 75”, Freestyle Projector and 10 Galaxy Book 4 Pro laptops to promote social entrepreneurship.

While each of the 10 teams received Rs 1 lakh, all members received certificates. In addition, School Track participants received a Galaxy Watch Ultra, while Youth Track participants received Galaxy Z Flip 6. The flagship CSR programme, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, aims to empower the youth of the country to solve real life issues and transform the lives of people with their innovative ideas.

“At Samsung, we are incredibly proud of the innovation and creativity showcased by all the participants of this year’s edition of ‘Solve for Tomorrow. Through our flagship CSR initiative, we aim to empower young minds by providing them with the tools, mentorship and opportunities they need to address some of the most pressing challenges in their communities and the environment. Eco Tech Innovator and METAL’s achievements reflect the potential of the next generation to create meaningful impact through technology and innovation. We look forward to seeing the ideas of these young innovators come to life and make a lasting difference,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

“It has been a great honour to collaborate with Samsung in nurturing these young innovators at a critical stage of their development. Through our partnership, we have provided mentorship, training and access to cutting-edge resources that have instilled confidence and empowered the participants to bring their ideas to fruition. We are proud to see the incredible progress made by team Eco Tech Innovator and METAL and we are confident that their solutions will contribute meaningfully to society and the environment,” said Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director, FITT, IIT Delhi.

“World leaders just came together at the UN Summit of the Future in New York to agree on urgent steps to rescue the SDGs and our only planet. The Solve for Tomorrow programme exemplifies just the kind of youth engagement they called for to unlock the solution-oriented innovation and creative thinking we need. The achievements of Team Eco Tech Innovator and METAL show what can be accomplished when young minds are equipped with the right skills, resources, and platforms to innovate. We thank Samsung for fostering this culture of innovation and we congratulate the winners on their remarkable success.” said Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India.

The top 10 teams, represented by 22 students, were selected for the Grand Finale to pitch ideas and showcase prototypes to the Grand Jury comprising Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore, Dr. Srinivasan Venkataraman, Assistant Professor, Department of Design at IIT- Delhi, Dr. Sapna Poti, Director, Strategic Alliances at the office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and Sunita Verma, Scientist ‘G’ and Group Coordinator, R&D at Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY).

The Grand Finale began with the pitch event, which was followed by an awards ceremony. Top executives and employees from Samsung attended the event, along with winners from earlier editions of Solve for Tomorrow, the Grand Jury members and mentors of the 10 teams as well as representatives from FITT, IIT Delhi, MeitY and the United Nations in India.

Students submitted their ideas under two overarching themes: ‘Community and Inclusion’ and ‘Environment and Sustainability’. The Youth Track submitted ideas under these broad themes, however, most of the ideas focused on tackling key issues such as education and resource access for less privileged communities, challenges in experiential learning, digital literacy, water conservation and arsenic pollution.

Apart from the main prizes at the event, two special awards were also presented during the ceremony, the ‘Social Media Champion Award’ and the ‘Goodwill Award’. Preator VR from School Track and BioD from Youth Track were awarded the Goodwill Awards that honoured audience choice winners. Both teams received INR 1 lakh as cash reward. In addition, You from School Track and EnvTech from Youth Track won the ‘Social Media Champion Award’ that granted INR 50,000 each, in recognition of the teams’ social media contribution.

This year, participants from both schools and colleges participated from Tier 2 and 3 cities and remote regions across India, from Imphal in Manipur to East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. With innovative ideas aimed at addressing local challenges, they sought to transform not only their communities but also contribute to solving broader national issues, driving positive change across the country using technology.