Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect at the Event
Samsung will be unveiling the upcoming foldable phones, smartwatches and other accessories at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. The event will take place in Paris, France.
In India, the event will commence at 6:30 PM and it will be livestreamed on Youtube, X and the company's official website.
These are the products that Samsung will be unveiling.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Both the phones will sport Armor Aluminium frames. Fold 6 will feature a triple camera setup, whereas Flip 6 will have a dual camera setup.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7
Galaxy Watch 7 will likely come in two sizes- 40mm and 44mm. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be coming with Bluetooth + 4G connectivity in dial size of 47mm, with no bluetooth-only model.
Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro will be unveiled at the event, which may look similar to the Apple Airpods. These earbuds are said to have enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC) among other features.
Galaxy Ring
Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy Ring, the first smart ring that provides enhanced health and activity tracking.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
