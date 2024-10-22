Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset: Report

Samsung may bring the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to the upcoming Galaxy S25 series as the tech giant is one of the companies that will launch devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite in the upcoming months.



Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2024 and it is set to arrive on smartphones from several brands including ASUS, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, RealMe, Vivo, Xiaomi and more.

Samsung has not officially said whether all the Galaxy S25 series phones will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite. The South Korean giant launched their Samsung S23 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but in the S24 series, only the S24 Ultra had Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 while S24 and S24 plus featured its own Exynos 2400 processor.



According to a report by Sammobile, Samsung might go for Snapdragon 8 Elite for the entire Galaxy S25 series or it may look towards MediaTek for the base and plus S25 models.



Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series early next year. The mention of Samsung in the Qualcomm partners list due to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite devices makes it clear that the flagship chipset will certainly be a part of the S25 series.