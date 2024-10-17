Samsung Galaxy Ring Launched in India at Rs 38,999

Samsung launched its smart ring also known as the Samsung Smart Ring in India.



The Galaxy Ring is powered by Samsung Health, with AI technology for health tracking. It is priced at Rs 38,999 in India.The ring comes with a three-sensor system such as bio-signal sensor, temperature sensor and accelerometer. Now users can have detailed health reports including sleep score, respiratory levels and more.The ring is available in 9 sizes starting from size 5 to 13. The base size five version weighs 2.3 grams and measures 7.0mm in width. The large size 13 version weighs 3 grams.It is available in three colours - Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold. The ring has an impressive battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.The wearable device is made from titanium and is IP68 rated, to withstand depths of up to 100 metres. It also has gesture controls like the double pinching to interact with their Galaxy smartphone.The Galaxy Ring can be purchased through Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and select retail outlets.