Samsung DX Vision Reveal at ‘The First Look’ Event at CES 2026

Samsung Electronics will host The First Look on January 4 at 7:00 PM PST [8.30 AM IST on January 5] in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas. At the event — set to take place two days before the opening of CES 2026, the world’s largest IT and consumer electronics show — the company will unveil its vision for the DX (Device eXperience) Division in 2026, along with new AI-driven customer experiences.

TM Roh, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division, will be the keynote speaker for The First Look. SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display (VD) Business, and Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliances (DA) Business, will also appear on stage to share their respective business directions for the upcoming year.

The event will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Electronics’ official YouTube channel and as well as Samsung TV Plus, the company’s FAST (free, ad-supported TV streaming) service. Additional Samsung events and exhibitions will take place at the company’s exclusive exhibition at the Wynn Las Vegas through January 7.