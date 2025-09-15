Samsung Begins Rolling Out Stable One UI 8 For Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8, based on Android 16, for its Galaxy S25 series, including the S25 Edge. The update brings a host of new features, performance improvements, and design enhancements.

The update is currently available to users in South Korea, with wider releases expected soon in regions such as the United States, UK, India, and others.

According to Tarun Vats , the update carries different version numbers depending on the region: S938NKSU5BYI3/S938NOKR5BYI3/S938NKSU5BYI3

Earlier, stable One UI 8 updates were rolled out for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip FE.

Additionally, Samsung said that "One Ul 8 Watch will expand its availability to more Galaxy Watch models beyond Galaxy Watch8 series later this year."

Updates for Older Devices

Reports suggest that Samsung’s older high-end models, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6, are expected to receive the update in the coming weeks. However, Samsung has not yet confirmed the full list of supported devices or the exact rollout schedule.

What’s Next?

While users of the Galaxy S25 series can begin updating immediately in South Korea, those in other regions will have to wait for further announcements.