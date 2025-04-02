We let controls rest with the users: Zoom GM on Data Privacy

In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle, Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head, India & SAARC at Zoom, reveals the tech giant’s big plans for India.

Can you elaborate on how Zoom’s AI-first approach is transforming the way teams work and interact with customers?





We have embarked on a journey to become an AI-first company, reimagining teamwork and enhancing customer experiences. When we started Zoom in 2011, our goal was to create a seamless and easy-to-use tool for online meetings. Fast-forward to today, organizations are focused on operational efficiencies, driving profitability, and growth. Employees and customers are feeling the struggle, friction, and breakdown in communication. That’s where Zoom comes in – we are creating an AI-first work platform that integrates with third-party applications, enabling seamless experiences and human connection.

Talking about enhancing user experience, what value additions have you done?



To enhance user experience, we have made significant value additions to our platform. The Zoom platform is built on two pillars: Zoom Workplace and Business Services. The Workplace pillar focuses on employee productivity, experience, and engagement, with features like meetings, chat, mails, calendaring, and Zoom Groups. Zoom Groups includes a workspace reservation system, where you can reserve your desk beforehand and AI helps you identify where your colleagues have booked their desks. We also have a platform called WorkVivo, an internal social media platform for employee engagement. On the Business Services front, we have features like workforce management, quality management, sentiment analysis, and more, all focused on delivering customer experience. AI cuts across both pillars, reducing repetitive tasks and enhancing overall experience.

Can you elaborate on how Zoom’s AI Companion ensures responsible AI usage and prioritises user data privacy?



When it comes to safety, we have added enhanced features for users. We break it down into multiple aspects: platform safety, data safety, and safety related to AI utilization. Our Zoom AI Companion is based on three principles—federated, empowering, and responsible. The federated pillar uses Zoom proprietary models and third-party LLMs, like Anthropic or OpenAI, and allows users to bring their own models. The empowering pillar makes AI available platform-wide at no extra cost, ensuring it’s easy to use and simple. The responsible pillar ensures we don’t use customer data for training language models, and controls rest with the user. We prioritize administration empowerment, allowing them to restrict encryption, data flow, and AI usage.

How do you see Zoom AI Companion evolving in the future to further enhance user experience and productivity?





We have seen tremendous growth since our inception, with numbers speaking for themselves. Our flagship service, Zoom Phone, has crossed 7 million seats, and our AI Companion has over 4 million users, including Fortune 500 companies. This growth is a testament to our focus on customer experience and trust in the Zoom platform. Looking ahead, we are excited about the future of AI and its potential to transform the way we work. Our recent announcement about Zoom AI Companion going agent-enabled is a significant step in this direction. This feature will enable our platform to perform tasks for users, essentially acting as a personal assistant that understands their needs and takes action accordingly.

How do you see Zoom’s expansion in India contributing to the company’s global growth and product development strategy?





Our big plans for India are two-fold. First, we are focused on bringing our global products and platform components to the country. We have already launched Zoom Phone in two circles, Maharashtra and Chennai, and plan to expand to other circles soon. We are also launching a Zoom Contact Center in India. This is crucial because India is a supercritical market for Zoom globally. Second, we are tapping into India’s vast talent pool of developers, support engineers, and intellectual talent. We are hiring resources in India to work on Zoom’s global platform, including engineers, senior folks in support, and research and development.

How do you see Zoom’s Indian leadership influencing the company’s expansion and hiring plans in the country?



I can tell you that having our Chief of Engineering, Jami Shankar Lingam, and Chief Operating Officer, Aparna Bawa, both with Indian backgrounds, makes my life simpler when it comes to investments and hiring in India. They understand India very well, and Jami, being a hardcore Indian, visits often and is hands-on across the country. This makes it easier for me to ask for recruitment and investments in India.