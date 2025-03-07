Reddit unveils new content moderation and analytics tools to boost user engagement

Reddit on Thursday launched tools aimed at helping people adhere to community rules and better understand content performance, its latest step to boost engagement on the platform.

The announcement follows a recent slowdown in quarterly user growth due to a change in Google's algorithm that impacted traffic from the search engine. The traffic from Google has, however, recovered, CEO Steve Huffman said last month.

Like its rivals, including Meta, Reddit has been investing in new tools to attract more users and stave off competition in a crowded social media landscape.

The company has introduced a "rules check" feature, currently in testing for smartphones, to help users comply with specific subreddit rules.

Other new features include a post recovery tool, which allows users to repost content to an alternative subreddit if their original post is removed for rule violations.

Reddit will also offer subreddit recommendations based on post content and inform users about criteria required to post in particular communities.

The company said its improved post insights feature will provide metrics on a post's performance, showing users engagement statistics and audience interactions to improve future posts.

In December, Reddit launched an AI-powered search tool called Reddit Answers, currently in beta, to a limited number of users in the U.S., which provides curated summaries of community discussions.