Qualcomm Cancels Miniature Windows on ARM PC

Qualcomm has reportedly canceled its Snapdragon Dev Kit, the miniature windows on ARM PC powered by its X series chipset.



In an email to customers, Qualcomm said that the miniature PC “has not met our usual standards of excellence.” The chipmaker said the customers who ordered for it will be refunded.





According to Verge, the miniature windows was supposed to ship in June and also the company was struggling to ship the mini PC for months. Qualcomm has not said what the reason behind cancelling the mini PC.

However, some users received the ARM mini PC before the cancellation including developer Jeff Geerling, who did a tear down and reviewed it. Jeff said that the mini PC has similar performance to Apple's M3 Pro but due to lack of Linus support and restrictions, made it unpopular.



Gerry said that the reason behind the cancellation of the hardware may be due to the HDMI port. The dev kit was supposed to ship with an HDMI port, but the port was missing in the product.