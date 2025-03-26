PURE launches PuREPower Energy Storage Solutions for Clean and Green India

Hyderabad: PURE, a leader in electric mobility and clean energy innovation, has launched PuREPower, a suite of advanced energy storage battery products designed to accelerate India’s transition towards renewable energy. The PuREPower range includes PuREPower Home, PuREPower Commercial, and the upcoming PuREPower Grid, which address energy storage needs across residential, commercial, and grid-scale applications.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Nishanth Dongari, founder and managing director of PURE, said, “PuREPower is more than just an energy storage product. It’s a commitment to India’s decarbonisation goals. By empowering homes, businesses, and the grid with cutting-edge battery technology and power electronics, PURE is helping the nation reduce its carbon footprint.”

PuREPower integrates battery technology, power electronics, solar control, AI-driven analytics, and electric power systems into a single, state-of-the-art product. PuREPower Home, available in 3 KVA, 5 KVA, and 15 KVA capacities, ensures uninterrupted power supply while seamlessly integrating with rooftop solar systems. Designed for modern homes, it can support high-surge loads such as air conditioners, geysers, and heavy-duty appliances. The system is app-enabled for real-time monitoring and boasts a lifespan of over 10 years through predictive AI analytics.

For commercial enterprises, PuREPower Commercial offers scalable energy storage solutions from 25 KVA to 100 KVA. This helps businesses optimise renewable energy usage, reduce diesel generator dependence, and enhance operational efficiency. Equipped with advanced electronics, it enables peak load balancing and supports critical infrastructure like centralised air conditioning, elevators, and EV charging stations.

PURE aims to make advanced energy storage accessible through an extensive dealer and distributor network. Over the next 18 months, the company plans to establish more than 300 touchpoints across India, offering comprehensive technical and commercial support.

“PuREPower aligns with the government’s vision to promote renewable energy adoption and energy storage integration. From enabling homeowners to efficiently store solar power to helping businesses transition to sustainable operations, PuREPower is shaping a smarter and greener energy landscape,” said PURE’s Co-Founder and CEO Rohit Vadera.