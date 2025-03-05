POCO M7 5G 12GB Features, Price

POCO, India’s leading performance-driven smartphone brand, is shaking up the budget segment once again with the launch of POCO M7 5G—a powerhouse designed for those who demand more for less.

At an unbeatable price of ₹9999, POCO M7 5G is the only smartphone with the biggest in its segment of 6.88” display paired with an ultra-smooth 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. Whether you’re binge-watching, gaming, or scrolling endlessly, POCO M7 5G ensures an immersive, eye-friendly experience.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM (6GB Turbo RAM), and a 5160mAh battery, it delivers smooth, uninterrupted performance, even for heavy users. And for those who love capturing moments, the 50MP Sony Sensor ensures crisp, clear images even in low light.

Speaking on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, said: “India’s smartphone market is evolving, and users today expect more value without compromises. The POCO M7 5G challenges industry norms by bringing flagship-like performance, an immersive display, and a power-packed camera at an unbeatable price. With this launch, we are not just offering a phone—we are redefining the budget smartphone experience for the new-age Indian consumer.”

Why POCO M7 5G is a Game-Changer for Budget Users?

Create & Consume Like a Pro!

● Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 + 12GB RAM – Power through gaming, editing, and daily tasks with India’s most powerful processor.

● Segment’s Biggest 6.88” Display – Enjoy movies, reels, and games like never before on the largest display in the category with TÜV Rheinland Triple Eye Protection.

● 50MP Sony Sensor – Crisp, Insta-ready shots even in low light.

● 5160mAh Battery + 18W Fast Charging (33W in-box charger) – Power that lasts all day, recharges in minutes.

● Made for the Next Gen – Fast, future-ready 5G connectivity at an ultra-affordable price.

Launch Offers & Availability

POCO M7 5G launches at an unbeatable price! Get the 6GB+128GB variant for just ₹9,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant for ₹10,999—special price for 1st Day Sale.

Grab yours at the above special prices for Day 1 only, with POCO M7 5G sale commencing on 7th March, 12 noon exclusively on Flipkart.

This is your chance to upgrade to a big-screen, pro-level smartphone experience—without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out!



