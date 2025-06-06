Phantom Power: Hidden Drain On Power Bill

HYDERABAD: Most power consumers remain unaware that many home and office appliances consume energy even when not in active use but left plugged in. This silent energy use — known as phantom power, vampire power or ghost load — can significantly inflate electricity bills and increase energy consumption.

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), phantom power can account for 5 to 10 per cent of a household’s electricity costs. For example, microwaves consume 4–7 watts just to keep digital clocks and memory running—adding up to `3,000 annually if kept plugged in. Similarly, coffee makers and other appliances with built-in clocks use energy to display the time.

Mobile phone chargers draw power even when not charging a device or when the device is fully charged. Many users leave phones and power banks charging overnight, unaware of this wastage. Cordless phones also draw power continuously to maintain a wireless link with the base station.

Wireless printers, which stay connected to networks and game consoles that update automatically or use quick-resume features also consume standby power. Even basic stereo systems with digital clocks add to the load.

Though each device draws only a small amount of standby power, together they can considerably raise electricity bills. Devices with clocks, remote sensors or network connections require constant power, even when switched off.

Officials recommend unplugging such devices or using smart power strips that completely shut off power to eliminate phantom consumption.

Common phantom power culprits include TVs, audio systems, DVD/Blu-ray players, set-top boxes, remote-controlled electronics and small kitchen appliances like coffee makers, blenders and electric can openers.

According to BEE, by adopting simple habits—unplugging idle devices, using smart strips and choosing energy-efficient appliances—consumers can reduce both their electricity bills and environmental impact.



