Perplexity AI Launches Email Assistant For Max Subscribers
Perplexity AI has introduced Email Assistant, a tool that can schedule meetings, draft replies, and label priorities.
The new Perplexity Email Assistant is now available on Gmail and Outlook for all Max subscribers.
The new Email Assistant drafts emails that match the user’s tone and style by learning their communication style. The assistant also organizes emails, helping users focus on what matters most.
“You can also ask your Email Assistant questions about your inbox: "What emails should I prioritize before my board meeting?" "Summarize all messages about the Q4 budget." "Show me anything urgent from the design team this week,” Perplexity said in a blogpost.
Additionally, the Email Assistant can be added to any email thread to handle scheduling automatically. It checks availability, suggests meeting times, and sends calendar invites.
Perplexity emphasized that the Email Assistant is secure, SOC 2 and GDPR compliant by default, and that it never trains on user data.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
