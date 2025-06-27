Security Should Not Be An Afterthought, Says Expert

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Pelorus Technologies Director-Govtech Kaushal Bheda shares insights on the evolving landscape of AI-driven , the significance of real-time surveillance, and the importance of balancing security with data privacy concerns.

What is Pelorus Technologies all about?

Pelorus Technologies was founded 16 years ago with a mission to enhance India’s national security capabilities through cutting-edge technology. After the 26/11 attacks, our founders recognised the need for advanced surveillance, investigative, and digital forensics solutions. Today, we are a leading provider of digital forensics and intelligence solutions, serving state and central agencies across the country.

How do you see AI-driven cyber threats evolving in the near future?

The rapid evolution of AI-driven cyber threats is a concerning reality. Sophisticated deepfake attacks have become increasingly convincing, allowing malicious actors to impersonate individuals with alarming accuracy. These attacks can have severe consequences, such as financial scams or identity theft, particularly when used to bypass security measures like video KYCs. Furthermore, AI-generated content, including CSAM material, poses significant challenges for detection and mitigation.

Generative AI tools are also being exploited to create malware or ransomware, effectively empowering less skilled attackers to cause significant harm. By providing clever prompts, individuals can unknowingly create malicious software, highlighting the potential for AI to be used as a force multiplier for cybercrime. As AI technology continues to advance, it’s likely that the frequency and severity of these attacks will increase, making it essential for organisations and individuals to stay vigilant and adapt their security measures accordingly.

What steps can organisations take to prepare for this?

Preparing for the evolving landscape of AI-driven cyber threats requires a multi-faceted approach. It starts with law enforcement agencies being equipped with the latest tools and technologies to tackle these emerging threats. Citizens also need to be more aware and capable of protecting themselves, although it’s acknowledged that this can be a challenge, especially for senior citizens who may not be tech-savvy. Larger institutions, such as telecom service providers, internet service providers, and banks, must also play a crucial role in solving the problem and helping to mitigate these threats. Ultimately, it will require a collective effort from all stakeholders, with security being a top priority rather than an afterthought. By working together and prioritising security, we can better prepare for the challenges posed by AI-driven cyber threats.

What’s the significance of real-time surveillance in national security, and how can it be effectively implemented?

Real-time surveillance plays a crucial role in national security by enabling authorities to identify and respond to potential threats in a timely manner. When a crime is reported, surveillance helps investigators track down the perpetrator by analysing CCTV footage, digital footprints, and other evidence. This process involves identifying the individual, uncovering their motive, and piecing together the circumstances surrounding the crime. By leveraging real-time surveillance, law enforcement agencies can enhance their investigative capabilities, ultimately bringing criminals to justice and maintaining public safety. Effective implementation of real-time surveillance requires a robust infrastructure, advanced technologies, and skilled personnel to analyse and act upon the information gathered.

What trends do you observe in law enforcement agencies’ adoption of AI-powered security solutions?

Law enforcement agencies are demonstrating a growing openness to learning and adopting AI-powered security solutions. This trend is reflected in the increasing number of capacity-building initiatives and training sessions aimed at enhancing their capabilities to tackle emerging crimes. Agencies are recognising the importance of staying ahead of the curve and are proactively seeking to improve their skills and knowledge in areas such as cybercrime investigation and AI-driven technologies.

Furthermore, there is a notable trend towards establishing centers of excellence and cybercrime centers that house specialised tools and expertise. These centers are crucial for addressing the complex and evolving nature of cyber threats. As this trend continues, it’s likely that every state and district will eventually have the capabilities to effectively address these crimes, ensuring a more robust and coordinated response to emerging security challenges.

How can organisations balance the need for surveillance with data privacy concerns?

The balance between surveillance and data privacy is a complex issue. While citizens have legitimate concerns about their personal information being misused, it’s essential to recognize that law enforcement agencies operate under stringent laws and guidelines. They typically only access specific information when necessary to investigate a crime, and mass surveillance is not part of their mandate.

Individuals who are concerned about data privacy should be mindful of the information they share on social media and with other organisations. While it’s challenging to completely avoid sharing personal information in today’s social world, being cautious about who you share it with can help mitigate risks.

It’s also worth noting that law enforcement agencies are not the primary collectors of personal data; rather, it’s often private companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook that have vast amounts of user information. Ultimately, finding a balance between surveillance and data privacy requires a nuanced understanding of the role of law enforcement and the importance of protecting individual rights.

How can governments and enterprises enhance their security infrastructure to stay ahead of emerging threats?

To enhance their security infrastructure and stay ahead of emerging threats, governments and enterprises should prioritise cybersecurity as a fundamental aspect of their operations. For small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that may not have the resources for a large in-house cybersecurity setup, leveraging the services of companies that provide cybersecurity as a service can be a practical solution. This approach ensures that basic security measures are in place to protect valuable data from theft by state and non-state actors, competitors, or other malicious entities.

It’s crucial not to treat security as an afterthought but rather to integrate it into the core of business operations. By doing so, organisations can proactively safeguard their digital assets and reduce the risk of cyber incidents. This proactive approach involves implementing fundamental security hygiene practices, similar to locking doors and securing physical premises, to protect digital assets from unauthorized access and malicious activities. By taking these steps, organisations can significantly enhance their resilience against cyber threats.