Paytm Partners with Groq to Power Real-Time AI for Payments, Platform Intelligence

Noida, India, and Mountain View, Calif. November 5, 2025 - Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India’s full-stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises, a leading financial services distribution company, and the pioneer of mobile payments, QR codes, and Soundbox, today announced a partnership with Groq, the U.S.-based leader in real-time AI inference, to bring fast, intelligent, and cost-efficient AI to its platform.

Under this collaboration, Paytm and its associate entities will deploy GroqCloud, powered by Groq’s purpose-built LPU, to achieve significantly faster, more cost-efficient and scalable AI inference compared to conventional GPU-based systems. This advancement will support Paytm’s ongoing work in building high-performance AI models that enhance transaction processing, risk assessment, fraud detection, and customer engagement across its platform.

Narendra Singh Yadav, Chief Business Officer - Paytm said, “We have been steadily advancing our AI capabilities to make payments faster, more reliable, and deeply intelligent. This collaboration with Groq strengthens our technology foundation by enabling real-time AI inference at scale. It marks another step in our journey to build India’s most advanced AI-driven payment and financial services platforms.”

Scott Albin, GM of APAC for Groq said, “Groq is proud to support Paytm in driving real-time AI innovation at national scale. Core to our mission is delivering broad compute capacity to serve the world’s biggest problems which AI will uniquely solve. Paytm’s ambition closely aligns with our own to make AI useful and accessible.”

Paytm has been deploying AI across areas such as risk modeling, fraud prevention, customer onboarding, and personalization. With Groq’s technology enhancing its infrastructure, Paytm is building a strong technological foundation for the next phase of intelligent and scalable data-driven growth across payments and financial services.