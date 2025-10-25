By 2030, These 8 Technologies Will Disappear

As technology advances, our lives are becoming increasingly convenient. We can trust our devices to handle the work that humans once had to put in effort for, and with the advent of smart technology, our lives have only become easier. In a few more years, physical technology will completely disappear, replaced by seamless digital experiences. While innovation continues to reshape our lives, here are some technologies that will disappear before the new decade:

1. Passwords

When was the last time you had to remember your own password? Biometric logins and passkeys are slowly replacing passwords. With a press of a fingertip or a glance at your screen, you can open your phone, and with a few simple steps, all your passwords can be found in a single place. If you struggle to keep up with dozens of randomised character strings, these access systems are your new best friends.

2. Cash, Physical Cards, & Wallets

Since the government has introduced Unified Payments Interface (UPI), rarely do we ever see people use cash. It is now expected that your auto driver will have a QR code ready for you to pay him the fare at the end of your trip; it's a surprise if someone happens to have cash on them! UPI apps serve as our wallets.

Contactless payments have become the way to go, removing the need for physical cards as well. Simply punching in your account details can start and end any given transaction. You can find your entire transaction history on your device, all in one place.

3. Remote Controls

With voice, motion, and smartphone integration, switching from one channel to another on your TV has never been easier. No more struggling to type out the words from the tiny keypad, no more pesky fights over the remote with your siblings, no more searching for the remote under the couch. Instead, you will be able to change the content on your screen with a mere gesture or call to your AI assistant.

4. Cables

Whether it's to charge your phone or transfer data, you no longer need to ensure you have the right cable to do so. From wireless charging pads to Bluetooth sharing, ultra-fast data beaming, and cloud-first systems, people won't have to sit and untangle a bunch of cables to find the one they need for any task at hand.

You can safely forget your cable at home and rest assured that you'll be able to get through the day without it; someone or the other will have a charging dock for you to use.

5. Traditional Keys

Just like with passwords, soon losing or forgetting your keys will hardly pose an inconvenience to your life. Digital keys, smart locks, and biometric access systems will shift security entirely to the digital realm, ensuring that your home is protected from the average intruder or trespasser.

Unlike traditional lock systems, you won't have to worry about your smart security system wearing down over time.

6. Paper Receipts

Nowadays, many places - whether that be malls, cinema theatres, etc. - provide customers with a digital receipt, rather than a paper bill. Cloud billing, NFC Transactions, and digital invoices will make keeping track of various transactions less overwhelming, with all debits and credits available in a single system. Plus, it'll reduce paper waste from both businesses and consumers.

7. Television Channels

Does anyone watch live broadcasts or wait for their favourite series to air anymore? With streaming services replacing scheduled shows, anyone can access a wide range of audiovisual media at any time. Over the years, broadcasting has evolved into on-demand services, embracing digital innovation. No waiting around to rewatch an old classic, no prerecording new episodes that you might miss, no checking the news on your local channels - your devices have it all.

8. External Hard Drives

Hard disk, pen drives, and more: cloud storage has become the go-to for users to keep hold of their data. Quick and easy, safe and secure, all your data from old media to important files and documents will be available to you at the click of a button, on each of your electronic devices. No more worries over keeping your hard drives safe and sound from sneaky swipers.

Speed, security, and sustainability - these are what technology provides us. As time goes on, there might even come a point where humans are able to survive on their mobile devices alone.

Convenience is a hallmark of modernity, and digital innovation and technological advancement push us further into that realm. It's evolution at its finest.





This article is written by Tejasree K, an intern